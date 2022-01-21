MUSIC AND MODERN TECHNOLOGIES

Music and musicians are constantly experiencing commercial and creative change as music technology improves every day. The revolutionary changes that are being introduced in various aspects of music are changing the way music is produced, recorded, and performed. Improving digital and online technologies, which have played an important role in expanding the musical repertoire, are further contributing to this field. This not only facilitates the creation of music but also has a positive impact on its distribution.

The entire music industry has undergone major changes. The digital revolution has also greatly changed the way music is created. It used to take a huge financial investment and many enthusiasts to create and record music, but now thanks to digital workstations, the process of creating and recording music has become much easier and cheaper.

MODERN MUSIC AND VIRTUAL REALITY

One of the trendy current trends also has to do with so-called VR platforms that visualise music. What is the point of such programs?

A user uploads a library of their favourite music to one of these services and sees stunning, interactive pictures and animations. Artificial intelligence analyses melodies and music and converts them into different animations, shapes, and landscapes.

MODERN MUSIC AND MUSICAL SOFTWARE

The introduction of modern software – mixers, synthesisers, compressors – has made the process of creating music easier and more economical. Now anyone can create music on the premises of their home using their computer system.

New electronics and MIDI inventions make it easy for musicians to create complex pieces of music. Masterpieces are now more about ideas than about knowing how to play your instrument well and technically correct. Along with advanced technology come new synthesisers, mixers, sample makers, and other professional tools that greatly influence your music writing. You can now hear more different noises, timbres, and sounds that you may never have heard before. Nowadays, most musicians work with samples and effects that are already in their systems, and they manipulate these sounds to choose the notes, timbres, and tones they would like to use. This is done even before they start writing their music.

You can distribute your music to a wide variety of people from different countries, cultures, and traditions. It allows musicians to experiment with new expressions and sounds. Whenever you want to hear some music, you can go to specific social media and streaming sites and listen to whatever you like. Not only has accessibility and distribution become easier, but the technology has also made advertising quite widespread and easy. You can distribute your music all over the world and you don’t even need a big advertising budget to do so.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MODERN MUSIC

Today, algorithms can write game soundtracks and adjust the music in your headphones to your mood. The first composition composed by artificial intelligence was made in 1956. Two professors at the University of Illinois used the university’s Illiac computer. They prescribed the rules from which the machine-generated code was then transposed into notes. The result of the experiment was a four-part musical composition. Back in 2017, for example, the album Hello World was released, created entirely by artificial intelligence in collaboration with live musicians.

Today many systems use deep machine learning. By analysing a lot of existing songs, the system creates its music. First, a neural network learns for this purpose it is fed with data, i.e., music pieces – and the more the better. Then, based on what it has learned, the AI-intelligence tries to reconstruct some harmony similar to the one heard during learning. So far, in most cases, the result is not at all a Grammy nominee, but worthy harmonies can be found. These are the ones that usually make the news.

The description and even source code can be easily found on the Internet, and any smart developer will be able to write a program he needs. Here the neural network generates midi statements, divided into equal time intervals, each time section with a highlighted base note. It is similar to when a person plays a tune on the piano by jabbing at a key with his finger.

So, the ideal result of artificial intelligence must be work that cannot be distinguished from something written by a human being. Can artificial intelligence take away the job of human musicians and composers? Even when AI creativity and human-created music become indistinguishable from each other, people will most likely always appreciate being able to sit in a room with another human and make art. So, virtual reality, new digital instruments, and artificial intelligence are just new tools to improve the process of making music.

SUMMARY

New digital technologies are changing the way ideas are transformed to create, record, and distribute music. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the profession of musician and the way people look at it is also changing. Musicians are constantly undergoing a process of adapting to the changes the industry is undergoing and looking for ways to evolve and stand out in the field.