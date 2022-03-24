MICHAEL WARD Making waves



WA singer-songwriter Michael Ward has released his new single Swell, and is celebrating the launch with a series of live shows across Western Australia. He kicks off his next run of dates in Wokalup this Sunday, March 27, followed by sets at Yealering, Esperance and Bunbury, before finishing up with a special full-band show at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, May 20.

“The Rosie show will be as a band and the female vocalist that recorded on the single, Rachelle Kearney, will be having a cameo for this track too so I’m absolutely pumped for that,” he said. Michael Ward will also be joined by special guests Brooke Bugeja, Ullah and Michael Day for the performance.

The release begins a new chapter for the WA artist, who has performed for years as a bass player in other acts. “This track probably marks the start of a new era of songwriting for me as I feel it is the start of ‘my sound,’ or my music,” he said. “I’ve really been working on my own style, working with and discovering my own voice as well as the permanent move to six strings.”

As for the song itself, Swell is about one of Michael Ward’s greatest passions. “The track is about my love for the ocean, surfing, the waves and how different life feels if I’m catching waves,” he said. “I feel much more grounded and connected and I wanted to share that because I think it’s pretty special.”

Michael Ward says there is more music on the way, revealing plans to record an EP this year with hopes to release it in the lead up to next summer.

Check out Michael Ward’s upcoming live dates below:

Sunday, March 27 – Brugan Brewery/Wokalup Tav, Wokalup

Sunday, April 3 – Yealering Hotel, Yealering

Friday, April 8 – 33 Degrees, Esperance

Sunday, April 10 – Lucky Bay Brewery, Esperance

Sunday, April 24 – Sanctuary Golf Resort, Bunbury

Friday, May 20 – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Michael Ward plays multiple dates across Western Australia in support of his new single Swell. For more info follow justmichaelhere on instagram.