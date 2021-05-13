MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL ROADSHOW Rolling into town



Australia’s favourite comedy convoy, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, is set to return in 2021. From Ballarat to Broome, Townsville to Traralgon, the comedy showcase will criss-cross the country taking in more than 80 destinations along the way, including two shows at Regal Theatre on Saturday, June 5.

More than any year before, comedians are champing at the bit to break out from the barriers, shake off the seclusion and roll out the laughs. This year MC Dave Callan will be introducing us to a select choice of Melbourne Comedy Festival‘s finest, including Brett Blake, Chris Ryan, Dilruk Jayasinha and Randy Feltface.

It’s an all killer, no filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers, giving audiences the opportunity to buckle in for a night of stand-up, sketch, silliness and song to satisfy their comedy cravings.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow hits Regal Theatre at 5pm and 8pm on Saturday, June 5. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketek.com.au