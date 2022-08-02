ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES Gimme more



Punk rock cover band Me First And The Gimme Gimmes have announced an Australian tour. The supergroup’s Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again?! tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes formed in 1995 and have won fans across the world for their rapid-fire interpretations of hit songs delivered with a humorous edge. The group’s most recognised line-up includes Spike Slawson (Swingin’ Utters) on vocals, Fat Mike (NOFX) on bass, Joey Cape (Lagwagon) on guitar, and Dave Raun (Lagwagon) on drums. Until 2019, the group also featured Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters, No Use For A Name) on guitar.

For the band’s upcoming Australian tour, Slawson and Cape will be joined by C. J. Ramone (the Ramones) on bass, John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt) on guitar, and Andrew ‘Pinch’ Pinching (The Damned) on drums.

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes’ Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again?! tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, August 9 from sbmpresents.com