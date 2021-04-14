LYNOTT’S LOUNGE Lounge rock



New venue Lynott’s Lounge have opened their doors in Northbridge with news of live music events coming up soon. The bar, located at 100 Melbourne Street, Northbridge is now open in the space previously occupied by The Boston as part of Rosie O’Grady’s on the corner of James Street. The venue has described the space as a “brooding, snug but serious band room that promises late nights and some of the best live music talent this side of the equator.”

The very name Lynott’s Lounge is a nod to Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy, which the venue say reflects the impressive sound and production additions they have invested in. With strong affiliations to WAM, we’re told we can look forward to diverse programming and a slew of big shows.

This month sees shows from Rock ‘n’ Metal Mania on Friday, April 16; Soap on Saturday, April 17; and Homebrand on Friday, April 23 with more to be announced.

Apart from the music, the bar sports a solid roster of rotating taps with everything from easy-drinking lager to the craftiest of craft beers. There is also an all-night menu serving “one-handed food,” and an open air balcony.

Lynott’s Lounge have opened their doors at 100 Melbourne Street in Northbridge. For more info on upcoming events and to buy tickets head to their Facebook page.