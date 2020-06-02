LIVE MUSIC BACK AT BADLANDS Please stay seated (for now)



Live music is back at Badlands. This Saturday, June 6 ushers the next stage of humanity re-emerging in WA, so Badlands will be hosting a sit-down affair featuring The Little Lord Street Band, Tom Fisher and the Layabouts and Lincoln MacKinnon doing their thing for up to 100 lucky (and seated) patrons.

So, it’s not quite how you remembered live gigs, but at the moment we’re embracing this likely short moment when we can get out of the house, while still soaking in the comfort of that lounging feeling many of us have become accustomed to.

If you’re coming in a group, get in quick and shoot Badlands an email via functions@badlands.bar, and they will arrange a table or a booth area for you.

The Little Lord Street Band, Tom Fisher and the Layabouts and Lincoln MacKinnon play Badlands this Saturday, June 6. Tickets from Oztix.