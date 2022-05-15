KENDRICK LAMAR Stepping into Perth



Grammy Award-winner Kendrick Lamar has announced he is taking his new album, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, on tour to Australia. The Californian hip-hop star will perform at Perth’s RAC Arena on Thursday, December 1.

It will be the first time Kendrick Lamar has visited our shores since 2018 in the follow up to his acclaimed fourth album DAMN. He will be joined by rising star, and Lamar’s cousin, Baby Keem for all Australian dates.

Mr Morale & the Big Steppers was released on Friday, May 13. The record features a stack of notable collaborators including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Thundercat, Baby Keem, Sampha and Kodak Black.

Kendrick Lamar hits RAC Arena on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 from livenation.com