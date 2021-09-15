KATE PASS KOHESIA ENSEMBLE Silver lining



In a unique cohesion of elements from both non-traditional jazz and Persian music, the new album from Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble is set to be released on Friday, October 8, along with a preview show at The Rechabite in Perth on Friday, September 24.

Led by double bassist Kate Pass, Silver Lining is a nod to the opportunities that have come from life in a global pandemic, and features original compositions as well as new works from Iranian/Australian instrumentalists Esfandiar Shahmir and Reza Mirzaei.

The group’s second album emerged from a sell-out season at Fringe World Festival, where they performed Shahnameh: Songs of the Persian Book of Kings, chosen for its powerful and emotional stories that invoke connection around the world. The ensemble’s interpretation of the 10th century Persian epic by Abolqasem Ferdowsi, with its emphasis on improvisation and storytelling through music, resonated with audiences, and they were awarded the 2020 Martin Sims Award for best new Western Australian work “destined to succeed on the world’s stage.”

The award came with a $10,000 prize, and ordinarily, this would have been used for international touring, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, Pass explored options that would allow them to re-purpose the prize money. “We decided to put the prize towards recording an album, which featured many of the original songs from the FRINGE shows” Pass said. “Our inability to tour ended up having a silver lining – it enabled us to record the album in Perth.”