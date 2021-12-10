KARNIVOOL Drop new track All It Takes



In an unexpected move, Perth prog-giants, Karnivool, have surprised listeners with an out-of-the-blue release. All It Takes is the first taste of new music from the band since their 2013 album, Asymmetry.

Created in their Perth studio, All It Takes was refined live, re-recorded then mixed by producer Forrester Savell, mastered by Forensic Audio and features the artwork of Jim Kazanjian.

Followers of the band will already be familiar with the track as it was included on the setlist as the closing crescendo for their Decade of Sound Awake live stream filmed at the Heath Ledger Theatre earlier in 2021. Karnivool have also released the Bluray of the live stream into stores today to coincide with the new music release.

