JESS LOCKE Shares inspiration playlist for new album



Melbourne singer-songwriter Jess Locke has emerged from lockdown with a new studio album titled Don’t Ask Yourself Why. The long-player addresses themes of human behaviour, ego and self-reflection while also exploring the black and white nature of what is “right” and the divide in media and truth. Upon the release of the new album this Friday, March 26, Locke shared her inspiration for the record with the artists and songs that influenced her across her career.

“This is kind of a backwards inspiration playlist,” she said. “I would write a song and then it would make me think of an existing song. As I was writing them, the songs kind of told me where they were coming from and where they wanted to go. These are some of the songs that came to mind as I was writing my own.”

Aldous Harding – Zoo Eyes

There is a sense of quiet magic to this song. It’s like a whisper, a secret. Plus I love the arrangement, the flutes and horns are perfect.

Angel Olsen – Forgiven/Forgotten

Grungy, lo-fi with that absolutely penetrating bass. Just a killer rock song with a sense of urgency that I like.

Beck- The Golden Age

Slow and atmospheric but with a clear beat to latch on to. Love the straight forward acoustic/folk vibe combined with a blissful ambience.