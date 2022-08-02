JAZZ BY THE BEACH The key of sea



Winter jazz music festival, Jazz by the Beach, is set to return this year, bringing a collection of WA’s hottest jazz talent to Scarborough Beach for the weekend of Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

The 2022 program features over 50 musicians performing across 10 venues located along the Scarborough Beach foreshore.

Festival Founder and Director Catherine Summers (pictured above) said last year’s festival saw shows sell out weeks prior to their show dates and encouraged anyone wanting to come along to purchase their tickets early so as not to miss out.

“Audiences just loved that New Orleans French Quarter feel….with jazz spilling onto the streets, and where visitors can easily walk from one venue to another,” she said. “There’s something really unique and special about holing up at one of Scarborough’s cosy venues to enjoy an incredible jazz performance full of heat and sizzle.”

Some of Scarborough’s most iconic venues have partnered with some of Perth most talented, in-demand artists to bring together world-class jazz-music experience with beachfront views.

Highlights include Gin and Jazz Legends at The Scarborough Beach Bar with the Adam Hall Trio, and Ocean View Lunch Beyond The Sea with multi award-winning jazz vocalist Simone Craddock at Zoie Cafe.

There is also the fun Jazz Party! In the Style of Postmodern Jukebox with Claire Fahie and her band as they make their festival debut.

Catherine Summers will be performing at A Swinging Gatsby Jazz Soiree with Catherine Summers’ New Orleans Nine in the Ballroom at The Rendezvous Hotel‘s Diamond Lounge. It will feature a full brass nine-piece band taking you on a trip back in time to the swinging 1920s showcasing a mix of New Orleans standards and modern in a 20s style.

“Our first year was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s exciting to bring back Jazz by the Beach and showcase these incredible acts without restrictions and providing a much-needed boost to a struggling local arts scene,” said Summers.

Jazz by the Beach hits multiple venues at Scarborough Beach on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 2022. Tickets and the full program are available at www.jazzbythebeach.com.au