IN THE PINES WA music’s day of days returns



RTRFM 92.1’s In The Pines is set to return to Somerville Auditorium, UWA, on Sunday, September 4, highlighting an array of local acts who are doing incredible things across Western Australia.

The 29th annual edition of In The Pines comes a little later in the year than usual. Though it was delayed from its originally planned April date, the community radio station’s flagship fundraiser can now proceed without restrictions on crowd capacities and without folks needing to be masked to attend. There is also no requirement to show vaccination status at the entry.

Over 10 hours across two stages, punters can enjoy the folk stylings of South African-born Alexia Parenzee, pure pop wonders Blue Honey, and the rhymes and flows of MaLi J0$e and Anesu. These fast-rising stars will grace the Pines stage for the very first time in 2022.

RTRFM will also delve into the noisier side of things with the punk sounds of The Shakeys, the mind-melting hardcore of Nervous, and the now expanded line-up of Rinehearts.

There is also a little bit of country and a little bit of folk with the sounds of three of WA’s finest songwriters in Lincoln MacKinnon, Tom Fisher and the Layabouts and Siobhan Cotchin, plus the Perth-pop melodies of Ghost Care and Pretty Uglys.

Kobi Arthur Morrison and his Indigenous led choir will hit the stage, as will the amazing Persian-based music of Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble. The indie sounds and shoegaze of Lo and Ursula will also grace the Pines stage alongside the expansive huge sounds of Mt Mountain.

Plus, delve into the electronic world of Gia Como and the neo-soul wonder of Adrian Dzvuke, as well as the storytelling magic of Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks.

In The Pines is the perfect snapshot of WA music over the last year, but it’s more than just a day of music. There’ll be food trucks from Jumplings, Piadina Sandwich Bar, Really Good and Korean Street Bros and coffee from The Little Wheel-Bar-O.

As usual, RTRFM will be broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11:30am -10pm at 92.1, on digital and online at rtrfm.com.au

Check out the full line-up below:

Adrian Dzvuke // Alexia Parenzee // Anesu // Blue Honey // Ghost Care // Gia Como // Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks // Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble // Kobi Arthur Morrison // Lincoln MacKinnon // Lo // MaLi J0$e // Mt. Mountain // Nervous // Pretty Uglys // Rinehearts // Siobhan Cotchin // The Shakeys // Tom Fisher and The Layabouts // Ursula

RTRFM’s In the Pines hits Somerville Auditorium, UWA, on Sunday, September 4, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au