How to get more Instagram followers for your brand

Have you recently just started up an Instagram account for your brand or business and are not too sure how to start gaining followers? Has your Instagram account been around for a while and you seem to have reached a plateau when it comes to your follower count?

One of the most popular social media platforms around today is Instagram and this isn’t just a coincidence. Instagram has so much to offer both businesses and individuals looking for entertainment or growth. This is purely because of the sheer number that make use of the platform on a daily basis coming to approximately 1 billion.

Instagram is not the easiest platform to use in terms of growth, but it is the most rewarding when growth does happen. If you need help getting followers or if you are new to social media, here are a few tips to help you get started.

Use the best hashtags

Trying to get more followers on Instagram can be a really tricky thing to do but there are many different tools available to help you with this. One of the best tools being hashtags. Hashtags are a searchable keyword that you can include in your content, making it easy for people who don’t follow you to see you post when looking at that specific hashtag.

There are so many different benefits that comes from using hashtags but the biggest one being that you have the ability to reach and audience the most likely doesn’t not follow you yet. On top of this, by using the hashtags you are also directly targeting a niche audience that will probably be interested in your content. You are literally directing your content to the exact people you want to see it.

If you are wanting to make use of hashtags your best bet is to try and use the most popular ones that you can find relating to your content. If you are struggling to find the best hashtags, you could try TaskAnt, a hashtag generator service that will provide you with the most popular hashtags that will increase engagement Be sure not to use ones that don’t relate to your content because this will not do you any good as you will just be showing your content to people who don’t want to see it.

Engage with people

Too many people think that it’s good enough to just post what they want to post and when that want to post and just leave it at that. This is not the case at all. When it comes to getting more followers on Instagram, the best way to do this is by engaging with your followers and other users. Engagement allows for you to create meaningful relationship with other users which in turn creates a sense of loyalty to your brand.

There are so many different means for you to engage with your followers from replying to comments on your content, liking others posts, following people back, or even responding to direct messages. People love feeling noticed and appreciated, and this is the best way to do it.

Post quality content

Unlike other social media platforms which are more in the moment and real, Instagram is all about promoting a lifestyle. Here you will find only the best of the best quality photos where people have put in a lot of time and effort to create the perfect post. All the posts on Instagram show off the best parts of people’s lives in the most glamorous and luxurious way possible.

If you are wanting to get more followers, you may need to have a look at the content you are posting and see if it’s up to standard with the rest of the app. As soon as you start posting incredible looking content, more people will be inclined to follow you.

Finding your voice

When it comes to using Instagram, you have a voice that is shown through your content. This voice should accurately depict the tone of your brand and the style that it is going for. Once you have found you voice it is much easier for you to target a specific audience that will enjoy this specific style and tone of posting, and it is one of the best ways to get followers. It will also be a great way to attempt to get more followers because you will now have more consistency within your account, meaning that people will know what to expect from you and be more incline to follow you.

Consistency is key

As mentioned previously, when you have consistency within your account, people are more likely to follow you because they know what to expect. Consistency doesn’t only have to come from the tone of your account, but also from the times you post every day and how often you post.