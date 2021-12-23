HORNOGRAPHY Horns up



Perth metal collective Hornography is proud to announce its new home at Convenients and is celebrating the news with a special Opening Night at the Northbridge venue on Friday, January 28, 2022. The festivities kick off from 4pm, with a big outdoor beer garden to chill out in before the bands start cranking inside on the high stage.

The event will also mark the launch party of the second Hornography Local Metal Compilation CD. Featuring 21 tracks of top quality established and underground Perth metal acts, it’s a sampler to discover new local heavy acts and rock out to established favourites, with free copies for every attendee on the night.

The Opening Night of Hornography at Convenients will be headlined by “Perth’s most destructive death metal act” Depravity. Armed with tracks from their latest album Grand Malevolence, the band are poised for a crushing live show.

Fans can also look forward to heavy metal party-starters 9 Foot Super Soldier, the non-stop energetic assault of Concede, and blackened thrash metal act Bloodlust (pictured above). Resident photographer Misty Shadow will also be there snapping photos of the bands and the crowd, while there’s a chance to win giveaways including Slayer’s Repentless vinyl, Napalm Death’s Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism CD, Flatus’ Thwomp CD and a Hornography T Shirt.

Hornography have advise the events fans know and love are continuing as usual into the new year, including “killer” bands every month, cheap entry, loyalty cards, giveaways, themed metal playlists between acts, MCs, resident photographer, monthly mailing list with local metal news, interviews, reviews and more.

Hornography Opening Party and Hornography Local Metal Compilation CD launch goes down at Convenients on Friday, January 28, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to the Facebook event page.