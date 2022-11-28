HIGH VOLTAGE A massive AC/DC celebration is coming to Freo



Premier Mark McGowan has announced a massive new AC/DC-inspired outdoor event will take over Fremantle next year.

High Voltage is a new celebration of music, community and the spirit of Bon Scott, going down on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The event will be delivered by Tourism WA and produced by Perth Festival’s new out-of-season Special Projects arm. The celebration is intended to become an annual event.

“High Voltage is a one-day, all-new rock and roll event featuring musicians, artists and performers on decked out roving stages touring the heart of Fremantle on a circle route, as well as headlining across numerous music zones in Fremantle and South Fremantle,” said Mr McGowan yesterday at a joint press conference with Tourism WA.



The family-friendly musical processions will hit multiple stages, genres and fan zones, including Fremantle Oval, South Beach and Esplanade Park.

The event follows on from the epic Highway To Hell event from 2020, when Canning Highway was transformed into the “world’s longest stage,” with a 10 km music route, attracting almost 145,000 people.

“We know that we have a vast array of talent here in WA and this event is a wonderful celebration of local hero, AC/DC’s Bon Scott,” said Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman. “I am delighted to hear that the McGowan Government is supporting a new cultural event that will bring people together and help us connect.”

High Voltage hits Fremantle on Sunday, May 7, 2023. For more info head to highvoltagewa.com.au