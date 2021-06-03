HIDDEN TREASURES Gem sessions

Hidden Treasures will return to Fremantle this year with two jam-packed nights of live music across multiple venues on Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 21. The full line-up and program features 35 acts performing at popular bars, street events, lit gigs in rarely seen venues across the port city.
Venues throwing opening their doors include The National Hotel, The Buffalo Club, Ballroom, The Navy Club, PS Art Space and the highly-popular Fremantle Tram.
Featuring specially selected gold from right across WA, Hidden Treasures is an institution that showcases those about to break big alongside local diamonds in the rough, dead set legends, little known youngsters and real-live (and soon to be) rock stars. One $25 ticket grants a night’s entry to all Hidden Treasures venues and performances, ensuring there is plenty for everyone to experience and enjoy at the annual event.
Check out the full line-up and set times below:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
National Hotel
7pm – 7.40pm: Sofa
8pm – 8.40pm: Hot Sand
9pm – 9.40pm: Natasha Eldridge Band
Buffalo Club
7.20pm – 8pm: Ruiner
8.30pm – 9.10pm: Smol Fish
9.40pm – 10.20pm: Lo
10.50pm – 11.30pm: Otiuh
Ballroom
8pm – 8.40pm: Bad Nutrition
9pm – 9.40pm: Cecilia Brandolini
10.10pm – 10.50pm: Racka Chachi
Navy Club
7.30pm – 8.10pm: Drea
8.35pm – 9.15pm: Le Mezz Club & Mike Slade
9.40pm – 10.20pm: Weiser and the Dodgy Shamans
10.45pm – 11.25pm: BEXX
PS Art Space
7.40pm – 8.20pm: Turiya
8.40pm – 9.20pm: Joel Davis
9.40pm – 10.20pm: Babayaga
10.40pm – 11.20pm: Alter Boy
The Tram
8pm, 9pm and 10pm: Leah Grant
Thursday, July 21, 2021
National Hotel
7pm – 7.40pm: Major Swing
8pm – 8.40pm: The Bloom
9pm – 9.40pm: Izatang
Buffalo Club
7.20pm – 8pm: Nikki De Campe and the Great Mates
8.30pm – 9.10pm: Bradley Hall
9.40pm – 10.20pm: Seawitch
10.50pm – 11.30pm: Curley
Ballroom
8pm – 8.40pm: Lilly Gogos
9pm – 9.40pm: Liquid Project
10.10pm – 10.50pm: Your Girl Pho
Navy Club
7.30pm – 8.10pm: Billy Woodley
8.35pm – 9.15pm The Wasted Sons
9.40pm – 10.20pm: Miss Genius
10.45pm – 11.25pm: Shiny Joe Ryan and the Sky Dolphins
PS Art Space
7.30pm – 8.15pm: Chant Night
8.45pm – 9.30pm: Chant Night
10pm – 10.45pm: Chant Night
The Tram
8pm, 9pm and 10pm: Claudie Joy
Hidden Treasures hits multiple venues in Fremantle on Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 21. For more details and to buy tickets head to hiddentreasuresfreo.com.au.