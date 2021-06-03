HIDDEN TREASURES Gem sessions



Hidden Treasures will return to Fremantle this year with two jam-packed nights of live music across multiple venues on Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 21. The full line-up and program features 35 acts performing at popular bars, street events, lit gigs in rarely seen venues across the port city.

Venues throwing opening their doors include The National Hotel, The Buffalo Club, Ballroom, The Navy Club, PS Art Space and the highly-popular Fremantle Tram.

Featuring specially selected gold from right across WA, Hidden Treasures is an institution that showcases those about to break big alongside local diamonds in the rough, dead set legends, little known youngsters and real-live (and soon to be) rock stars. One $25 ticket grants a night’s entry to all Hidden Treasures venues and performances, ensuring there is plenty for everyone to experience and enjoy at the annual event.

Check out the full line-up and set times below:

Thursday, July 15, 2021

National Hotel

7pm – 7.40pm: Sofa

8pm – 8.40pm: Hot Sand

9pm – 9.40pm: Natasha Eldridge Band

Buffalo Club

7.20pm – 8pm: Ruiner

8.30pm – 9.10pm: Smol Fish

9.40pm – 10.20pm: Lo

10.50pm – 11.30pm: Otiuh

Ballroom

8pm – 8.40pm: Bad Nutrition

9pm – 9.40pm: Cecilia Brandolini

10.10pm – 10.50pm: Racka Chachi

Navy Club

7.30pm – 8.10pm: Drea

8.35pm – 9.15pm: Le Mezz Club & Mike Slade

9.40pm – 10.20pm: Weiser and the Dodgy Shamans

10.45pm – 11.25pm: BEXX

PS Art Space

7.40pm – 8.20pm: Turiya

8.40pm – 9.20pm: Joel Davis

9.40pm – 10.20pm: Babayaga

10.40pm – 11.20pm: Alter Boy

The Tram

8pm, 9pm and 10pm: Leah Grant

Thursday, July 21, 2021

National Hotel

7pm – 7.40pm: Major Swing

8pm – 8.40pm: The Bloom

9pm – 9.40pm: Izatang

Buffalo Club

7.20pm – 8pm: Nikki De Campe and the Great Mates

8.30pm – 9.10pm: Bradley Hall

9.40pm – 10.20pm: Seawitch

10.50pm – 11.30pm: Curley

Ballroom

8pm – 8.40pm: Lilly Gogos

9pm – 9.40pm: Liquid Project

10.10pm – 10.50pm: Your Girl Pho

Navy Club

7.30pm – 8.10pm: Billy Woodley

8.35pm – 9.15pm The Wasted Sons

9.40pm – 10.20pm: Miss Genius

10.45pm – 11.25pm: Shiny Joe Ryan and the Sky Dolphins

PS Art Space

7.30pm – 8.15pm: Chant Night

8.45pm – 9.30pm: Chant Night

10pm – 10.45pm: Chant Night

The Tram

8pm, 9pm and 10pm: Claudie Joy

Hidden Treasures hits multiple venues in Fremantle on Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 21. For more details and to buy tickets head to hiddentreasuresfreo.com.au.