HIATUS KAIYOTE In the mood for a national tour



Grammy-nominated Melbourne quartet Hiatus Kaiyote have announced their return in 2021 with a new album Mood Valiant, and to celebrate, the neo-soul outfit are going on a national tour, hitting Astor Theatre on Thursday, October 7.

Fronted by the enigmatic Nai Palm (guitar, vocals), Hiatus Kaiyote broke internationally in 2012 with their first LP, Tawk Tomahawk, which was praised by everyone from Erykah Badu and Questlove to Prince. Their first R&B Grammy nomination, for their song Nakamarra, was followed by a second for Breathing Underwater, from their sophomore album, 2015’s Choose Your Weapon.

Hiatus Kaiyote’s music has been sampled on songs by high profile hip hop acts including The Carters (Beyonce & Jay-Z), Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, and Drake – with whom Nai Palm collaborated on his Scorpion album.

From July onwards, audiences across the country will be amongst the first to experience Mood Valiant live as they perform at some of the most beloved venues in Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane. Hiatus Kaiyote will also return to festival stages in the coming months, playing at Byron Bay’s Bluesfest in April and Melbourne’s April Sun Festival in May.

Hiatus Kaiyote have announced their new album Mood Valiant is out on Friday, June 25. They will perform at Astor Theatre on Thursday, October 7. For more info and to buy tickets head to nicheproductions.com.au

