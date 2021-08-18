HERE COMES THE ROOSTER Video Premiere: Deadline



Hot off the news of their Godzilla Illa Illa EP launch party date at The Aardvark on Saturday, September 4, Perth rockers Here Comes The Rooster have unveiled the video for Deadline, the first single off the new EP and the first new music from the band since their 2019 self-titled release.

Deadline features vocalist/guitarist John Sears’ typically dry observations. “I had a vocal melody for it, but no lyrics and we were playing that night, so the entire song is about procrastinating and not being able to write the song,” he said.

The psych-rock clip was filmed and produced entirely by the band, DIY style, with guitarist Tristan Mamotte at the helm. “We weren’t really sure which song to do a video for and were struggling with concepts that weren’t stock standard performance videos. I have studied and currently teach film, so I was being a bit precious about how we would approach the whole thing,” he said.

“Ultimately Deadline seemed like the best option as the song is about finishing stuff off at the absolute last minute, so what better way to get a music video done than at the absolute last minute and have some fun with all the creative and mundane ways people procrastinate.”

Recorded in four days at Tone City Recording Studio with producer Sam Ford (POND, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Abbe May, Birds Of Tokyo), Godzilla Illa Illa is the follow-up to Here Comes The Rooster’s 2019’s self-titled EP. Here Comes The Rooster plan to head back into the studio early next year.

Check out the exclusive premiere of Deadline below. Here Comes The Rooster launch Godzilla Illa Illa at The Aardvark on Saturday, September 4 with Unicorn, Them Spacey Dogs and Queen Hyena.