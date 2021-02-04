GROOVIN THE MOO Cancel 2021 festival, introduce new Fresh Produce series



The team behind Groovin the Moo at Cattleyard Promotions have confirmed the sad but not unexpected news today that it is not possible for the festival to return in 2021. With the current restrictions in place and the uncertainty around when they will end, there were deemed to be too many factors that prevented the all ages festival from touring the country and delivering an event that could live up to what patrons have come to expect and enjoy.

Steve Halpin from Cattleyard Promotions said; “It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone Groovin the Moo for the second year. We’re really going to miss GTM and not being able to spend another year with our crews, artists, team members, suppliers and you! We know it has been a very strange and tough time for everyone. We are so grateful to all of you who kept your GTM 2020 ticket – refund information will be sent out soon. We know it’s a big ask, but if you’re able to hold on to your ticket a bit longer, it will really help us in welcoming GTM back next year. Thank you to each and every one of you for sticking with us – we can’t wait to return in 2022.”

While GTM may not be able to proceed this year, the Cattleyard team have been developing a brand new regional concert, Fresh Produce, which will sprout up across the country over eight weekends this Spring. Partially funded by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Government initiative, Fresh Produce is a limited capacity show that has been purposefully created to exist within the ever-changing environment.

Fresh Produce will sow seeds in familiar locations, supporting the six GTM regions of Townsville QLD, Maitland NSW, Canberra ACT, Bendigo VIC, Wayville SA and of course Bunbury WA, as well as cropping up in two new locations, Toowoomba QLD and Glenorchy TAS.

The event will see Cattleyard Promotions going back to grassroots by creating an inclusive, accessible and hospitable live music concert, showcasing the best of what’s on offer from each region. Fresh Produce will focus exclusively on the freshest talent, featuring juicy handfuls of artists that represent the spread of exceptional, diverse and inspiring music in Australia.

With a single stage outdoor set up, Fresh Produce has the ability to be seated and fit within the relevant state requirements at the time, ensuring everyone enjoys the show in a safe environment.

Steve Halpin said; “Our team is very excited to be developing a new show that highlights the ripest pickings from multiple regions around the country. We can’t wait to feature all things fresh and support local communities in our familiar stomping grounds and our two new regional spots.”

Groovin the Moo 2021 has been cancelled. Fresh Produce is set to go down at Hay Park, Bunbury on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, 2021. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates on line ups, ticketing details and more.