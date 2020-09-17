GOOD DAY SUNSHINE Busselton music festival turns the tables



With COVID-19 reshaping the way we experience live music, Busselton music festival Good Day Sunshine have announced an innovative new approach to running COVID-safe mass gatherings. This week they have unveiled plans to run a rotating stage and four separate crowd zones, allowing a total of 5,000 fans to enjoy the surrounds of Barnard Park on Saturday, October 31.

The groundbreaking “Turntable Stage” will feature a stacked line up of local and interstate live artists to take a turn on the stage, including John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Josh Pyke and The Waifs’ Vikki Thorn. The event also includes performances by Kyle Lionhart, Dulcie and Moon & Honey.

A car-display turntable has been repurposed for the revolving stage, which will complete a revolution every few minutes. There will be a reduced capacity of 1,250 in each of four areas named after famous South West surf spots: Cobblestones, Windmills, The Point and Injidup.

Each zone at Barnard Park on the Busselton foreshore will operate as an individual festival with its own entry, exit and amenities, while a static sound system and large LED screens will ensure sound and vision as the stage turns.

WA promoters Macro Music chief Ross Macpherson said the format was designed to decrease the risk of any virus spread, lower numbers for contact tracing if there is an outbreak and allow patrons to adhere to the current restrictions of 2 sqm per person. All interstate artists will quarantine for 14 days before the concert.

Good Day Sunshine goes down at Barnard Park, Busselton on Saturday, October 31. Tickets are on sale via Oztix.