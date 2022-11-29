GEORGE Celebrating 20 years of ‘Polyserena’



Brisbane musical siblings Katie and Tyrone Noonan will join forces to celebrate the 20th anniversary of legendary george album Polyserena with a national tour, including a date at Perth Concert Hall on Friday, December 9.

Debuting at #1 on the ARIA charts in 2002, Polyserena launched george onto the national stage, earning them six ARIA nominations that year. They became only the tenth Australian band in history to debut at number one upon release, with Polyserena achieving gold status within ten days, and reaching double platinum by the end of 2002. It went on to spend 36 weeks in the top 50 of the ARIA Album Chart that year.

The Polyserena 20th Anniversary Celebration will showcase the extraordinary talents of Katie and Tyrone Noonan and band – Brandon Mamata on guitar, Steele Chabau on bass, with Katie’s son Dexter Hurren on drums.

george will celebrate 20 years of their album Polyserena with a national tour, hitting Perth Concert Hall on Friday, December 9, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthconcerthall.com.au