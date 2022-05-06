FROZEN THE MUSICAL Ice magic



West Australian audiences will experience the magic of Disney’s Frozen when the much-anticipated Perth season of the hit Broadway musical opens this winter.

Following the local success of The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin, this brand new musical by the same producers, will open at the Crown Theatre Perth in August 2022.

The Australian principal cast features Courtney Monsma as Anna, Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntyre.

“Western Australian audiences have so warmly welcomed our productions of The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin over the past 10 years and we are thrilled that Perth will now have the chance to enjoy our latest production, Frozen. It was a great honour for me to be in Australia for the start of Frozen, to be part of Australia leading the world in theatre’s return. And, since then, we’ve watched in awe as Australians made the tough sacrifices in so many aspects of their life,” said Thomas Schumacher, President and Producer Disney Theatrical Productions.

“But Frozen is about a return from isolation and a community healing. And to now have the opportunity to bring this beautiful show to Perth, with its remarkable cast, crew and orchestra, we just can’t wait for people to experience it. We are delighted to be coming back.”