FRINGE WORLD Arts Editor Melissa Kruger’s top picks



Phwoar! Nearly two weeks into FRINGE WORLD 2020 and I’ve had me a stupendous time. From emotionally charged one-man shows to hilarious stand-up comedy, from awe-inspiring circus acts to scintillating burlesque, from moving dance and physical theatre to cabaret, plus, of course, heartwarming, entertaining, family-friendly shows – my first half of Fringe has been a smorgasbord of what this amazing festival has to offer.

Check out all our latest Fringe Reviews HERE, and for a look at some of the best upcoming shows, check out our Features page HERE.

My favourite shows so far…

It seems that this year what has moved me most has been the one-man shows. Fringe weekly Award winner Kafka’s Ape and Maureen: Harbinger of Death at The Blue Room Theatre both had me in tears – for different reasons – and I left each piece flooded with the catharsis the ancient Greeks believed to be one of the most important effects of theatre.

As far as physical theatre goes, A Good Catch’s Casting Off had my jaw on the floor and my hand on my heart as three fierce ladies performed physical feats that stunned while delivering pearls of wisdom that everyone needs to hear. Seriously – go see it with the whole family, you’re nearly out of time. Post-Mortem was a wonderful combination of the comic and the tragic delivered with on-point movement and a super clever script. And, from what I’ve read, By A Thread is unmissable and with a show run till February 9, it’s not too late for us to catch it.

Of course, no Fringe binge would be complete without some funny! Eddie Ray – Leader of the Resistance is a brand new comedy/cabaret piece in the style of Flight of the Concords which I’m stoked to have seen and will keep my eye on in future. I suggest you do too! The always amusing Gordon Southern delivered the goods with his new, more personal stand-up show That Boy Needs Therapy, and the Fringe judges must agree as this mirthful yet touching offering is a weekly award winner.

Here’s what I’m looking forward to catching next…

Robyn Perkins piques my interest with Mating Selection, in which she has combines her scientific background with her ridiculous life stories. And grammar enthusiasts rejoice! Australia’s favourite grammatical comedy, Comma Sutra, is back by popular demand after sold-out seasons at FRINGE WORLD 2017, 2018, and 2019, and opens next week on February 4.

I love a wine, or two, or three, so how could I possibly look past Tash York’s Winefulness, also opening next week on Wednesday, February 5?

Don’t let Fringe fatigue catch up to you, we’re halfway through! And you can feel good about your Fringe binge too – amidst all of the Fringe magic so far, we haven’t forgotten that our country is currently in strife. So far $42.5k has been raised for bushfire relief. Let’s keep it going.