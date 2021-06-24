FRIENDLYJORDIES Cancel culture



Comedian and podcaster FriendlyJordies has added a date at Rosemount Hotel to his run of WA shows, hitting the North Perth venue on Monday, July 26. This is an addition to the previously announced dates for his FriendlyJordies Cancels The Media tour, including two nights at Freo.Social on Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22. The Wednesday show is now sold out, as is the Thursday early show, with tickets to the later Thursday show still on sale.

Jordan Shanks, AKA FriendlyJordies, is a controversial political satirist and podcast creator. He has produced over 660 videos for his YouTube channel, has over half a million followers on social media and his videos have been viewed over 132 million times.

His Perth visit (COVID permitting) comes following a number of clashes with high-profile politicians that have become hot topics over the past few weeks. Last month Shanks’ producer Kristo Langker was arrested by plain clothes police officers and charged with two counts of “stalking and intimidating” NSW Nationals Leader John Barilaro. Shanks is currently being sued by Barilaro for defamation over two sketch videos published on YouTube.

“Ever since I learned there was a propaganda model created in the early 1900s that filters all media so the public only sees what the elite want them to see I have been obsessively tracking its ramifications,” Shanks said about his new show. “It’s truly horrific. There is no democracy. It’s all a lie… can I have some money?”

FriendlyJordies hits Freo.Social on Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22; and Rosemount Hotel on Monday, July 26. For more info and to buy tickets head FriendlyJordies’ Facebook Page.