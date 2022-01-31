FLICKERFEST 2022 A kaleidoscopic carnival of short films



Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26.

Celebrating 31 years in 2022, Flickerfest remains Australia’s leading Academy Qualifying and BAFTA Recognised short film festival, showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts, Best of International Shorts and Short Laughs Comedy. The festival’s A-list short film programmes are recognised amongst the best in the world with films hand-picked from the festival’s record 3,200 entries.

The short films featured are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Perth Flickerfest audiences a window into the hottest contemporary shorts from at home and across the world today.

Once again the Best of Australian Shorts programme shines a spotlight on the incredible short film talent that exists in our emerging Australian industry. The Opening Night Screening On Thursday, February 24 features incredible shorts produced in WA in their local premieres including: Evie (Writer/Director: Alex Hoffman), In Australia (Writer/Director: Miley Tunnecliffe), Good Night (Writer/Director: David Vincent Smith) and Tooly (Writer/Director: Karla Hart).

The films are screening alongside highlights handpicked from the Australian competition including the quirky black space comedy The Home Team starring comedy legend Paul McDermott and acclaimed actress Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom) and the moving and intimate sibling drama You Me Before And After starring Yael Stone (Orange Is The New Black) and Emily Barclay (Mr In Between, Glitch, Baby Teeth).

Highlights from the Best of International Shorts on Friday, February 25, include the delightful New Zealand comedy Space Invader that tells the tale of young Max, who loves three things – hanging out with his dad (who’s his best mate), baked beans and Star Wars, now all under threat when dad’s new girlfriend comes on the scene.

The programme also features the delightful and heart-warming UK film Roy, starring BAFTA winner David Bradley (Broadchurch, Harry Potter) and Oscar winner Rachel Shenton (The Silent Child, Hollyoaks), where a reclusive widower Roy passes his days cold calling strangers until a chance meeting with a young women Cara, see an unlikely friendship forged.

The Short Laughs Comedy programme on Saturday, February 26, features clever comedy from across Australia and the world, including the delightful UK short Don vs Lightning, starring the legendary Peter Mullan as Don, who just wants a quiet life in the Scottish Highlands while the Universe has other plans, and Nash Edgerton’s hilarious black comedy Shark starring Nash and Rose Byrne.

Patrons are invited to enjoy their evenings from 6:30pm with drinks (beer and wine) and pizza (while stocks last) while being entertained by DJ Larry D as they ease into the night’s screening.

Flickerfest 2022 hits Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26. For more info, screening times and to buy tickets head to flickerfest.com.au