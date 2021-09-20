DUA LIPA Pop superstar to hit RAC Arena



Pop superstar Dua Lipa has announced her first-ever Australian tour, hitting Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The 26-year-old will bring her Grammy award-winning album Future Nostalgia to major cities right across the country, which also include Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

“I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to Australia,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “It’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party.”

The tour will feature hit songs from the English singer’s second studio album Future Nostalgia including Don’t Start Now, Levitating, Break My Heart and Physical. The album won Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammy Awards, and was also nominated for Album of the Year. Dua Lipa previously won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording in 2019.

Dua Lipa hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, November 16. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 23 from livenation.com