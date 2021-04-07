DRUMMER QUEENS Hitting a stage near you



Following a knockout Sydney world premiere season, percussionists Drummer Queens are bringing their original Australian theatre experience to Perth, Albany, Mandurah and Bunbury this June.

WA’s own Georgia Anderson joins the remarkable all-female cast of eight to deliver stunning staging, powerfully irresistible rhythms, awe-inspiring skill and infectious high energy to the live theatrical production.



Created and composed by Joe Accaria, with creative direction by Nigel Turner-Carroll and choreography by Peta Anderson, the Australian cast includes Georgia Anderson, Peta Anderson, Stef Furnari, Niki Johnson, Salina Myat, Lisa Purmodh, Claudia Wherry and Ned Wu, with Sasha Lian Diaz and Astrid Holz as swing performers.



Drummer Queens hit Crown Theatre from Tuesday, June 15 until Thursday, June 17; Albany Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 19; and Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Thursday, June 24. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.drummerqueens.com

