DRAPHT King of the bars



Perth rapper Drapht has just announced he’ll be hitting Settlers Tavern in Margaret River on Friday, September 3, and at Jack Rabbit Slim’s in Perth on Friday, September 10 for his nation-wide Shadows and Shinings Album Tour. He’ll be joined on tour by Pressure of Hilltop Hoods, Dune Rats, Jeswon of Thundamentals, Complete, Hunter, and MC duo Layla & Dazastah.

Alongside revealing the national tour dates, Drapht has also released his newest single Problem Here, the latest taste of his album, Shadows and Shinings, due for release on Friday, September 10. The song features other local artists Eli Greeneyes and Complete, the latter of which also directed and filmed the corresponding video alongside Uncool Sam with Drop Shot Media.

Problem Here is also the last song to be written for the album, created in response to moving into his dream home. Drapht explains, “the week I moved all my stuff in, planes started flying over. Then I found termites in the roof, snakes in the backyard, and to top it all off, I have a toddler at home and I decided to throw a puppy in the mix just for some extra excitement. It was all a tad bit stressful…!”

Shadows and Shinings will be Drapht’s seventh studio album and the newest addition to a catalogue that has scored several gold and platinum singles; an AIR Award; two ARIA Awards; and two WAMIs.

Drapht hits Settlers Tavern, Margaret River on Friday, September 3, and Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Perth on Friday, September 10. For more info and to buy tickets visit oztix.com.au