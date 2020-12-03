DMA’S Silver lining



DMA’S have announced their first national headline tour in three years. The Sydney trio will perform at their biggest Australian venues yet, including Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The band’s accolades this year alone include nominations for triple j Australian Album of the Year and five ARIA Award nominations including Album Of The Year, Best Rock Album, Best Group, Best Independent Release and Best Australian Live Act.

The band’s latest album, The Glow, amassed a staggering 26 million plus combined streams since its release in July, scoring countless award nominations and earning praise from critics and tastemakers around the world.

DMA’S play Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, December 8 from oztix.