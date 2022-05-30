DAMON SMITH Keys to the city



Melbourne performer Damon Smith is making his way to Western Australia for a show at Ellington Jazz Club on Wednesday, June 8. His appearance follows on from shows in the Alan Cumming curated, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, and receiving awards for his debut, multiple film festival selected film, Mental As Everything (featured on SBS and ABC).

Damon Smith, and his musical collaborator Adam Coad, will perform on piano and drums together along with a very special guest on upright Bass, showcasing music from Smith’s 2022 record, Mighty Are The Falling.

Smith is known for his virtuosic, new Orleans flavoured piano style, original songs and “whiskey as” voice serve stylistically, as a nod and a wink to the likes of Dr John, Nina Simone and Harry Connick Jnr.

Smith is a multiple award winning singer-songwriter, filmmaker and performer, originally from Perth, now living in Melbourne and has extensive performance history playing at countless theatres, pubs, clubs, dives and festivals across Australia and internationally, and has written and published numerous songs, composed music for ballet, written story-based, music cabaret shows and has released several original albums that defy genres including Blues, Jazz, Alt country, World music, Folk, Rock and Roll and even comedy.

Damon Smith plays at Ellington Jazz Club on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ellingtonjazz.com.au