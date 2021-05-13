COSENTINO Use your illusion



Internationally acclaimed illusionist Cosentino has announced he is taking his new tour Deception on a regional tour of Australia this winter, with dates in Perth, Mandurah, Bunbury, Kalgoorlie and Geraldton in June.

The 90-minute show – Deception – sees Cosentino perform death-defying escapes, mind-boggling stage illusions, and cutting-edge street magic that twists the view of reality. Combined with his trademark blend of dance and magic, and a touch of hilarious audience participation, Cosentino promises to take fans on a journey that will not only captivate those who have long followed his career, but also the curious who are attending their first ever show.

Cosentino is recognised across the globe as Australia’s most successful magician, and has spent years playing to packed houses and rave reviews around the world. His prime-time television shows have been viewed by more than 100 million people across the globe, and broadcast in more than 40 countries.

Cosentino became a household name when he appeared on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011. Fast forward to now and Cosentino has written, produced and starred in no less than nine prime-time television specials. He has multiple Merlin Awards to his name – the highest accolade awarded in the magic industry – acknowledging him as International Magician of The Year and International Escape Artist of The Year.

Cosentino was also winner of Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and also had a starring role in Jackie Chan’s film Bleeding Steel which debuted at #1 in the Chinese Box Office. He is also a best-selling author with his autobiography Anything Is Possible, released not only in Australia, but also New Zealand, Asia and the UK. He has also created an animated book series The Mysterious World of Cosentino, for eight to 12-year-olds.

Cosentino’s Deception tour hits Crown Theatre, Perth on Friday, June 18; Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 19; Bunbury Entertainment Centre on Sunday, June 20; Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie, on Wednesday, June 23; and Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, on Friday, June 25. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.cosentino.com.au.