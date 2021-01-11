COOPERS LIVE, LOUD AND LOCAL Crooked Colours hit Rotto in series return



Coopers Brewery and Live Nation have joined forces to welcome the return of their popular Live, Loud and Local gig series, to help pubs and live music rebound from the events of 2020. Western Australia will be the first to enjoy the series return as local favourites Crooked Colours headline the first show on Sunday, January 17 at Hotel Rottnest on Rottnest Island.

The announcement comes following the success of the Coopers Live, Loud and Local series initial livestream events in April and May last year, as Australia’s largest family-owned brewery partnered with some of the biggest names in Australian music to welcome patrons back into pubs across the country.

Since releasing their debut album Vera in 2017, Crooked Colours have become one of Western Australia’s biggest electronic exports. Their debut record’s hit singles Flow, I Hope You Get It and Come Back To You were picked up by radio stations and press around the world such as Radio 1, Eins Live, triple j, Sirius XM, Majestic Casual and more. To date the band has had over 50 million streams on their debut accompanied by award winning music videos for all previously released singles.

Crooked Colours’ follow up album Langata was released in 2019 to critical acclaim around the world. The record included hit singles I’ll Be There, Do It Like You and Never Dance Alone featuring New Zealand pop royalty Ladyhawke. Locally it was featured on national broadcaster triple j and became a top 10 ARIA album propelling the band overseas seeing them perform at iconic festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful & CRSSD to name a few. The local trio are expected release their third studio album this year.

Top Australian acts including The Rubens and Bad//Dreems have been confirmed for the remaining Live, Loud and Local gigs in Sydney and Adelaide respectively. More shows and artists are set to be announced in the coming months.

Coopers Live, Loud and Local featuring Crooked Colours hits Hotel Rottnest on Sunday, January 17. For more information and to buy tickets head to www.cooperslocal.com.au