CASTAWAY Fun in the sun



Following the success of the Castaway festival series across Australia over the past few summers, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring have announced the next season of events around Australia in 2022, including a Perth date at Hillarys Beach Park on Saturday, March 26.

A hand-picked selection of some of Australia’s finest music acts are lined up to play Castaway in 2022. Multi-platinum-selling, ARIA award-winning electronic act PNAU are famed for their extensive career born out of the underground clubs and festival dancefloors of Australia and, for the first time, will join the Castaway tribe for an electric time on the beach.

Joining PNAU in Australian producer and DJ, What So Not who marks their ten-year anniversary this year after surpassing one billion global streams and headlining major festivals across the globe.

Flying down under to join Castaway is British producer and DJ, Riton, who is best known for the major global hit and electrifying tech-house sizzler Rinse & Repeat. An essential part of the global music scene, Riton is known for radio-ready blends of EDM, house, pop, and heavyweight tech-house bangers.

Confidence Man are also jumping on board. This Australian four piece are a portable party that’s levelled dance floors and flattened festival crowds as it’s rolled out across the world, with performances custom-designed to make you dance and lose your cool.

Bringing big pop is the triumphant and thunderous sounds of WAFIA, while Luke Million will be bringing his contagious, electronic funk partnered with vintage synths and badass drum machines.

Also joining this epic line-up is KLP with electronic pop and dance music that ranges from joyous to mesmerising, and always extraordinarily addictive. Tomi Bahama will also bring his little slice of house heaven as Castaway sets to shine bright.

This festival is topped off with carnival rides, food trucks, and pop-up bars with a refreshing selection of boozy beverages perfect for a day in the sunshine.

Castaway hits Hillarys Beach Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, November 27 from castaway.com.au