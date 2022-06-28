BY THE C Join the Q



Beachside festival event BY THE C returns to Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys, on Sunday, November 6, along with an international headliner for the first time in the festival’s history. The “Queen of rock n roll” herself, Suzi Quatro, leads a massive line-up that also includes a reformed Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, and Chocolate Starfish.

Organiser John Zaccaria said the opportunity to bring an incredible international act to WA and share this live music experience is an exciting one. “BY THE C has become such a special and iconic event around Australia,” he said. “It captures all the best parts of the Australian summer with legendary live music in the sunshine and we see fans coming back year after year. We are stoked to be returning to Perth for the second time this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride.”

Following on from her April sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Suzi Quatro is heading to Australia to headline BY THE C and One Electric Day. Her show promises to be pedal to the floor jam-packed with hits, powerhouse vocals and unbridled energy. After selling over 55-million records (and counting), Suzi Quatro is pure rock royalty.

The return of Noiseworks is an exciting one for music fans. In the 1980s, they provided the soundtrack to big nights out, with rock anthems No Lies, Take Me Back, Hot Chilli Woman, Touch, and countless others. Get ready to rock as the original members reform to honour the memory of their co-founder and guitarist, the late, great, Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser. Jon Stevens, Steve Balbi, Kevin Nicol and Justin Stanley will be joined by very special guest, Jack Jones on guitar and vocals.

Few bands personify Aussie rock better than The Angels. It’s been almost five decades since brothers Rick and John Brewster co-founded the iconic band and have penned some of Australia’s most anthemic tracks like Long Line, Marseille, Be With You, After the Rain, Shadow Boxer, and Mr Damage.

Baby Animals burst onto the Australian scene in the 1990s with a solid rock force and a sassy lead singer Suze DeMarchi delivering hits such as Rush You, Early Warning, and One Word. The band scored themselves ARIA awards for best album and toured the globe.

With a swag of hits such as Better, Helping Hand, Sad Song, October Grey, and Come On under their belt, The Screaming Jets are renowned for their pumping live performances. This year, they also celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic release All For One.

Fronted by the enigmatic Adam Thompson, Chocolate Starfish are known for their high energy live performances. With songs like Four Letter Word, Mountain, and You’re So Vain, Chocolate Starfish powered onto the Australian music scene in the 1990s, producing two Top 10 albums and six Top 50 singles.

BY THE C hits Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 30 from www.ticketmaster.com.au