BURNING FICTION Feeling the burn



Since forming in 2005, Perth punk act Burning Fiction have built a solid fanbase and discography with their energetic, melodic brand of So-Cal punk. This summer the five-piece have added to their catalogue in the form of a split EP with “Ruin it for Everyone,” the new project from Tom Ware, former frontman of Grim Fandango. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Burning Fiction guitarist Pete Kent to find out why the split was a fitting occasion for the band to unveil new music, why it’s just the start of more big things on the way from them this year.

So this split release is titled “Burning Fiction Ruin It For Everyone.” Did you consider how that would read?

We are definitely aware of how it would read and to be honest, there was no other option. “Ruin It For Everyone Burning Fiction” wouldn’t quite work as well.

How long have these new songs been in the works for the band?

We have been slowly writing for quite some time now and decided to track three songs to start. Our drummer Kian Zietsch sent the unfinished tracks to Tanami guitarist Mike Wafer, who suggested it should be a split with Ruin It For Everyone. Tom from Ruin It For Everyone agreed and that was that.

What’s the connection with Tom Ware from Ruin It For Everyone? And what do you think of his new tracks on the EP?

Kian grew up with Tom in Mackay in Queensland. They both moved to Perth as teenagers, started a band call Modus Operandi and Tom went on to start Grim Fandango. From our perspective, Tom is going back to his skate punk roots, and Ruin It For Everyone sound like a mix of Bad Religion, Lagwagon and Strung Out.

How would you compare the sound of Burning Fiction with that then?

Both of us are quite melodic, with Ruin It For Everyone being more abrasive and tech. Matt’s vocals are definitely cleaner than Tom’s. We are happy with the difference between the two bands and the different versions of punk rock we bring to the release.

You have the opening three songs on the split…were you trying to do something on these songs that you hadn’t on previous records?

No, not musically. This Lady came from Kian’s riff, Geneva Woods came from Piper’s riff and Drifting In and Out was also Kian’s riff that Louis destroyed and turned it into his own song.

And how did you go about capturing your ideas on record?

We have done everything, except drums, in bedrooms and living rooms for this recording. We’ve kept things as raw as possible by not using triggers and all effects are from pedals. Leigh Gardner (Chuditch) has captured all the sounds and done an amazing job. Al Smith from Bergerk Studios has mixed and mastered the tracks.

This is another addition to a pretty impressive discography that started a whopping fifteen years ago. What would you say is the main difference between the Burning Fiction of 2005 and Burning Fiction now?

I think the ability to respond openly to others ideas and their direction. We are also not fussed on what or who we sound like, just what feels good.

Are these new tunes the beginning of some more activity for the band? Is there likely to be any more new music or anything else to look forward to from Fiction in 2021?

Yes, we have a four-track release out soon which will be significantly quicker than the songs from the split. From there, we plan to release another eight over time, and possibly more.