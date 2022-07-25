BEN CATLEY Falling into place



After releasing Cloudcabins, a collection of instrumentals last month, Ben Catley will this week unveil The Place That I Left, the first single off his upcoming four track EP. The singer-songwriter will celebrate the launch with a show at Clancy’s Fremantle on Friday, July 29. He will be joined on the evening by acclaimed didgeridoo player Si Mullumby for the special event.

The Place That I Left features Catley’s unique percussive guitar style and big falsetto vocals in the chorus, singing “The place that I left hasn’t left me” – a sentiment that captures the personal story behind the lyrics.

Before moving to Western Australia over 10 years ago, Catley grew up on the coast of Newcastle UK, in the same small town as international music star and fellow Geordie Sam Fender. On The Place That I Left, Catley paints a nostalgic picture of delivering newspapers in the snow, the spirit of the area and getting bullied on the train at night, as he thinks fondly of the place and people that made him who he is.

The Place That I Left was produced at Pavement Studios by Lance Robinson and was mastered by Joe Leach. Catley’s forthcoming EP We’re All Just Here For Now is out on Friday, August 19.

This new release follows on from Catley’s previous singles Strong Hands and Run, which featured the voice of the legendary “ice man” Wim Hof.



Ben Catley will launch his new single The Place That I Left at Clancy’s Fremantle on Friday, July 29, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au