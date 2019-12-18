AUSTRALIAN MUSIC PRIZE Long list revealed



The much vaunted Australian Music Prize has released its full list of nominated albums, with 107 releases making the cut for the prize’s 15th anniversary year. But there’s a notable lack of imagination when it comes to WA releases, with only four inclusions from high profile artists Stella Donnelly, POND, Methyl Ethel and The Money War. This flies in the face of the other creative inclusions and indie artists from other states.

With an overhauled judging process in 2019, 40 judges participated in creating the list of Australian albums and will spend the holiday period listening and re-listening to create a shortlist of nine which will be revealed in January ahead of the winner’s announcement next March.

These albums, culled from over 450 released across the year, nominates the best albums of the year judged on artistic merit alone. Those albums then make up the list of official nominations and after intensively listening to the nine shortlisted albums, the judges meet in March to discuss and select a winner for the $30,000 cash prize. Inspired by the UK’s Mercury Prize, the Australian Music Prize has become one of the most respected music awards in Australia.

Nominees – 2019

Ainslie Wills – All You Have Is All You Need

Air Land Sea – Air Land Sea

Alex Lahey – The Best of Luck Club

Ali Barter – Hello, I’m Doing My Best

Amyl & the Sniffers – Amyl & the Sniffers

Alex Cameron – Miami Memory

Allday – Starry Night Over The Phone

Andrea Keller – Transients Volume 1

Angie McMahon – Salt

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Art of Fighting – Luna Low

Ausmuteants – Present The World In Handcuffs

Bad//Dreems – Doomsday Ballet

Batts – The Grand Tour

Belle Chen – Departure

Bench Press – Not the Past, Can’t Be the Future

Black Lung – The Great Manipulator

Brightness – Brightness

Carla Dal Forno – Look Up Sharp

Ceres – We Are A Team

Charlie Collins – Snowpine

Chelsea Wilson – Chasing Gold

Collarbones – Futurity

Cool Sounds – More To Enjoy

Corin – Manifest

Cub Sport – Cub Sport

Daggy Man – I’m Going To Love As Long As I Live

Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier – The Words Of Men

Dispossessed – Warpath Never Ended

Dope Lemon – Smooth Big Cat

Dying Adolescence – Please Be Kind

Dyson Stringer Cloher – Dyson Stringer Cloher

DZ Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part 1

Elizabeth – The Wonderful World of Nature

Emma Russack – Winter Blues

Exek – Some Beautiful Species Left

Ferla – It’s Personal

Gena Rose Bruce – Can’t Make You Love Me

Godtet – II

Gold Fields – Dalawa

Grace Cummings – Refuge Cove

Hatchie – Keepsake

Hermitude – Pollyanarchy

Hexdebt – Rule Of Four

Holy Holy – My Own Pool Of Light

HTRK – Venus In Leo

Huntly – Low Grade Buzz

I Know Leopard – Love Is A Landmine

J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest – TA DA

Jade Imagine – Basic Love

Jess Ribeiro – Love Hate

Jimmy Barnes – My Criminal Record

Jo Schornikow – Secret Weapon

Julia Jacklin – Crushing

June Jones – Diana

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Fishing for Fishies

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Infest the Rats’ Nest

Kirin J Callinan – Return To The Centre

Laurence Pike – Holy Spring

Lachlan Denton & Studio Magic – A Brother

Low Life – Downer EDN

Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky

Lucy Roleff – Left Open In A Room

Lupa J – Swallow Me Whole

Mansionair – Shadowboxer

Married Man – Hard Bargain

Martin Frawley – Undone At 31

Methyl Ethel – Triage

Montaigne – Complex

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

No Mono – Islands (Part 2)

Olympia – Flamingo

On Diamond – On Diamond

Oren Ambarchi – Simian Angel

Parsnip – When the Tree Bears Fruit

Paul Mac – Mesmerism

Phil Slater – The Dark Pattern

Polish Club – Iguana

Pond – Tasmania

Possible Humans – Everybody Split

Rainbow Chan – Pillar

Robert Forster – Inferno

Russell Morris – Black & Blue Heart

Ry X – Unfurl

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sarah Mary Chadwick – Queen Who Stole The Sky

Skydeck – Eureka Moment

Sleep D – Rebel Force

Sports Bra – Talk It Out

Squaring Circles – Motion

Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs

Stonefield – Bent

Sui Zhen – Losing, Linda

Sunbeam Sound Machine – Goodness Gracious

The Beasts – Still Here

The Money War – Home

The Snakes – The Snakes

Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

These New South Whales – I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do

Tropical Fuck Storm – Braindrops

Two People – First Body

U-Bahn – U-Bahn

Underground Lovers – A Left Turn

Vulture St. Tape Gang – More Mature Themes For Childish People

Waax – Big Grief

We Lost The Sea – Triumph & Disaster

Wilson Tanner – II

The Australian Music Prize winner is revealed in March, with shortlisted nominees announce in January.