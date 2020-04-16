ART GALLERY OF WA Peruse the gallery from home



Culture and the arts can provide inspiration and unity in challenging times. While the Art Gallery of WA‘s doors are closed, follow #agwayourway online for artworks and stories from the Gallery. From collection highlights, virtual tours and insights from AGWA curators, explore your State Collection, exhibitions and the arts your own way.

Despite being closed to the public in response to social distancing measures for COVID-19, AGWA’s work is continuing behind its closed doors with the team caring for our State art collection and developing ways for audiences to stay connected to the Gallery and the Western Australian arts community during these unusual times. Over the coming weeks, AGWA will be releasing virtual exhibition tours, exploring works through new digital content with a focus on WA artists, developing online education resources, and creating interactive activities for everyone to participate in from home. You can view the first of this new content now via the hashtag #agwayourway.

This work and future planning will be under the direction of Colin Walker, who has been appointed as the new Director of AGWA. Colin has been the Acting Director of the Gallery since July last year and the Gallery has secured a genuinely creative Director to help navigate the most challenging environment of its existence.

