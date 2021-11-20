ALLEGIANCE Pledge your allegiance



Australian metal legends Allegiance are back, resurrecting in 2021 for a special live event Allegiance Resurrection, hitting Gate One Theatre at Claremont Showgrounds on Saturday, December 11. They will be joined by special guests inFeCTed, Depravity, Ratking and EnforcE.

There is strictly limited capacity for the show, where fans can catch Allegiance’s lineup of Conrad Higson (vocals), Jason Stone (guitar), Glenn Butcher (drums), Daryl Taveira (bass), Daniel Scilipoti (guitar).

Allegiance Resurrection hits Gate One Theatre at Claremont Showgrounds on Saturday, December 11. For more info and to buy tickets head to showtickets.com.au