ALLDAY Touring for his WA friends



To celebrate the release of his fourth album Drinking With My Smoking Friends, Allday has announced a fresh national tour for August 2021. The Adelaide rapper will be joined by George Alice and JK47 for the tour, which lands in Perth for a show at Metro City on Saturday, August 7.

Drinking With My Smoking Friends is the culmination of a remarkable change in direction for Allday. After becoming one of the most recognised voices in Australian hip hop since coming to national attention nearly ten years ago, Allday has expanded his craft to encompass a more melodic indie sound, highlighted on the album’s popular singles Void and After All This Time.

The record follows on from Top 10 ARIA debuting LPs Starry Night Over The Phone, Speeding and Startup Cult as well as two platinum singles, five gold singles and one gold EP.

Charting well over 200 million career streams, Allday has amassed a cult following that has seen him play huge, iconic festival sets and sell out giant venues on every tour. Featuring his incredible live band on this tour, Allday is set to showcase the new album alongside a raft of hits from his catalogue.

Allday hits Metro City on Saturday, August 7. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au