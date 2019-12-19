ALLAH-LAS Crazy demand leads to 2nd Perth show



California’s Allah-Las have added a second Perth show to meet with the crazy demand following their first date at Mojos selling out. The second show will be held at the Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 25.

Touring their fourth, simply titled album LAHS (a reference to a common misspelling of the band’s name), finds them exploring the exciting essence of global folk and soul. The wanderlust in their songs radiates Californian warmth direct from drummer Matt Correia, bassist Spencer Dunham, and guitarists Miles Michaud and Pedrum Siadatian.

LAHS is out now. Allah-Las will play at the Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 25. Tickets from Oztix.