ALL I EVER AM Get caught in the web



All I Ever Am will take audiences on a trip through real time web scrapes, video and modular sound at The Rechabite for two nights only on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. It will be the latest and greatest sonic and visual deconstruction from kdmindustries, a theatre team who have recently relocated from Sydney to Fremantle. Featuring stunning visuals and a powerfully immersive soundtrack, All I Ever Am is a sensory experience exploring 40 trillion gigabytes of information and the rise of data as the most valuable resource in the world.

Creator Mark Haslam says the number of bytes in the digital universe is 40 times more than the number of stars in the observable universe. “The scale of data creation and harvesting is breathtaking,” he explained. “All of this raw information is stored in hundreds of football-ground-sized buildings all over the world – and that’s just Amazon and Google.”

“In All I Ever Am we harness technological power and some manic creative coding to take you on a joyous trip through this raw information,” he said. “Technology is often viewed as an opposing element to humanity, but through this production we explore just how human it is – how all those 1s and 0s are testament to the human need to build and connect.”

Haslam is a performance designer who has worked with leading arts companies across performance, dance, music and visual arts, building major projects with Societas Raffaello Sanzio, Marrugeku, Branch Nebula and Sydney Theatre Company as well as lighting-up some of the world’s top DJs including Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox and Sasha.



Following on from previous kdmindustries projects, PRVCY, CONCRETE:heartbeat, and project:ALICE, Haslam acts as both a performer and technical operator, mixing real-time data streams with both live and harvested video content and manipulated spoken text. “The images stream to both a large rear projection screen behind me and onto a holographic scrim downstage, creating unique images that wrap around us,” he said. “Each visual has a sonic equivalent created by James Luscombe, which trigger precisely with the images, creating a layering of information that ebbs and flows as a live realisation of network traffic.”

Creating and performing the sonic compositions is James Luscombe – a sound engineer and designer who specialises in live mixing and performance programming/composition for dance and theatre. He has previously worked with Black Swan Theatre Company, Barking Gecko Theatre Co and Perth Theatre Company, and has toured the world with the likes of The Cat Empire, RÜFÜS Du Sol, Golden Features, Gang of Youths, Vera Blue and San Cisco.

All I Ever Am hits The Rechabite Hall on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. For more info and to buy tickets head to megatix.com.au