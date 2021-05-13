ALAN CUMMING What’s my age again?



Tony Award-winning Scottish/American actor, author and cabaret icon Alan Cumming will bring his new production Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age to stages across Australia this winter, including a date at Riverside Theatre on Friday, July 9. The show has been described as “a bewitching night of showbiz, tunes and life-affirming laughs,” as well as a celebration of “the most communal of pastimes – aging.” It will be Perth’s first chance to see Alan Cumming on stage since he last toured the country in 2017.

Alan Cumming’s diverse career has seen him perform in concert halls across the globe, including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. On the screen and on stage he’s played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth, Dionysus, a Smurf (twice), the MC in Cabaret (thrice), a James Bond baddie – and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of TV’s The Good Wife.

With over 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism – including an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) from the Queen for his contributions to the Arts and LGBT equality – Alan Cumming has made back-to-back films with Stanley Kubrick (Eyes Wide Shut) and the Spice Girls. As an author, he’s published five books to date, with his next memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life set to be published in October 2021.

Alan Cumming hits Riverside Theatre, Perth on Friday, July 9. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketek.com.au