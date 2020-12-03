AJ TRACEY It’s about grime



UK rapper AJ Tracey has announced he will return to Australia in January 2022, stopping at Rosemount Hotel on Monday, January 3. It will be his biggest Australian tour to date and his first visit since the release of his debut self-titled album in 2019.

Emerging via the UK grime scene back in 2015, the London-born artist has continuously pushed the boundaries of UK rap. He has strung together an impressive list of collaborations including Dave, Giggs, Denzel Curry and Craig David, plus he has appeared on tracks alongside Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross and more.

AJ Tracey saw his biggest year to date in 2019 with his single Ladbroke Grove sitting as the top-selling independent single of the year, enjoying a massive 13 weeks in the UK top ten. His groundbreaking self-titled debut LP shot to #3 in the UK charts and has been streamed over 250 million times globally, making him one of the top-selling independent debuts of the year.

Most recent hits Floss featuring Not3s and MoStack and the wildly popular Kiss and Tell feat. Skepta has kept the momentum rolling from the acclaimed record, each sitting on over 10 million Spotify streams.

AJ Tracey hits Rosemount Hotel on Monday, January 3, 2022.