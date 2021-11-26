5 Need-To-Know Plumbing Tips For Homeowners



Either you just moved into your new home or a homeowner for a couple of years around your neighbourhood, at some point you’ll deal with common plumbing issues such as low water pressure, clogged drains, and leaks. Applying necessary plumbing steps can save you from disaster and a huge cost of money. Most of the plumbing tasks are simple and easy to do and follow before calling a professional plumber to ask for their help.

Here are five plumbing tips for homeowners you need to know:

Know Where Your Water Shut Off Valves Are

Knowing where your main water shut off valve is located can literally save your wallet when a pipe bursts or when a major leak occurs. Usually, the main shut off valve is located near the waterline, which most of the time is located in the basement. If you can’t find it, you can ask your neighbours about the location of their valve, since similar properties within the same location normally have water shut-off valves at the same place.

Individual bathroom fixtures have their shut off valves such as sinks, toilets, and faucets. This allows you to cut water flow to the specific fixture when needed. A good practice to do is to turn them on and off occasionally since the knobs can get very hard to turn when neglected for a long time. If you can’t turn them or there’s a leak while turning them, that’s a sign you need the service of a professional plumber like those from plumbing Sydney and have them repaired or replaced.

Check For Leaks

Having constant water drip from the faucet in your sink or a leak from your toilet tank may not sound like a big deal. However, they can get worse if you don’t pay attention and leave them too long. When left unfixed, these can accumulate into significant waste—both in water and in utility bills.

You can identify a leak problem by looking at your water meter. Don’t use or run water for at least two hours, then recheck the reading from your meter. An increase in usage after that means you probably have a leak. You can also check the exposed pipes, much likely from unfinished areas and under the sink, and see if there are any signs of water leaks such as a puddle or even mold from moisture.

The next step would be to determine how to fix it. Minor plumbing repairs are easy to learn and apply such as replacing a washer in a faucet or tightening the connection using a Teflon pipe tape. But if basic procedures won’t work, then it’s time to dial your plumber’s number!

Clean Your Faucets And Showerheads

Faucets and showerheads can also get clogged with mineral deposits from water. which happens when the water supply uses hard water. The blocked holes in the faucets and showerhead can reduce the water pressure which can be hard on the plumbing system. To clean both, fill a small plastic bag or container with vinegar and tie it around the faucet or showerhead overnight. In the morning, you can easily scrub off the build-up.

Clean Your Drains

Shower drains and those in the kitchen sink can easily get clogged by small objects and other thick substances that can cause your drainage to be slow, so it’s important to make it a habit to clean them after every use. For example, you can use a guard to catch hair and keep clumps from going down the drain. You can also use a strainer in the kitchen to keep food debris and small objects out of the drain. Don’t dump grease and oil down the drain, instead put them in a container and throw them in the bin. Grease and oil solidify when they come in contact with cold water which can cause massive clogs on the pipes.

Replace Your Hoses

Appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers require regular hose replacement. A hose that’s been used for too long can break and cause leaks that can eventually damage your property. A good time horizon for replacements would be every 3-5 years.

To Summarize

Although calling a professional plumber is the best choice when you need repairs and maintenance for major plumbing problems, learning how to do minor plumbing repairs will help you save costs and address smaller issues more promptly. Don’t forget that having a scheduled maintenance check by professionals, even at your own preferred time, will also save your lovely home from major problems.