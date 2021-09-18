5 Countries Where Online Casinos are Real

Gambling is very profitable and in most countries illegal. “The casino always wins” because even the biggest jackpot is easily covered by the money spent by the other players. It is those who lost that bring such places the main reward. Gambling addicts will sell everything and even have large debts to play again.

Below you will see five countries in the world where such entertainment is quite legal.

Perhaps no place is more associated with gambling, casinos, chips, gained and lost wealth than Las Vegas in the state and the Nevada desert. It concentrates on the most gambling buildings in the world. What’s more, it is the backbone of this city’s profits and creates well-paying jobs. For example, the average salary of an employee in this sector of the economy – 47 thousand U.S. dollars, and such people in Las Vegas – 160 thousand. The total population, along with the suburbs, is almost 2 million people. The largest casino is Stratosphere Las Vegas with an area of 7 square kilometers, where there are games for every taste, including table games. There are also betting parlors where you can bet on sporting events.

Monaco and Macau are very similar to each other – they are small territories near big countries. However, Monaco is an independent principality, while Macau is a semi-independent territory from China with its own wide autonomy, a former Portuguese colony. Just as Monaco is the center for gambling in Europe, Macau is in Asia, paired with Singapore. Macau is the only location in China where you can play for money! But if more countries move toward legalizing gambling, Macau's economic growth could slow down.

In India, not everything is easy with gambling (of course, a lot of illegal), but the country has about 200 legit casinos. There are especially a lot of them in Goa. In this state, they can be placed on ships or in coastal hotels. Moreover, only electronic games are allowed on land, all cards and roulettes are on the water. Another, but more dangerous option – to play on the Internet. However, citizens face a hefty fine of $1,256 for each day they play.

The Hippodrome is one of London's largest casinos. This kind of spending time has existed in Britain for a long time, but they have only recently begun to regulate it. The Gambling Act was passed in 2005. When was the previous one? As far back as 1960! Then regulated the issues of gambling and betting. But the market was completely raised from the dead only in 2001. A special Gambling Commission was created for this purpose. It is she who controls this sphere in the country and issues (or not) permits and licenses. The new legislation was intended to change the image of gambling so that it would no longer be associated with crime, illegal betting, and the like, and to protect children from it.

As we can see, the legalization of gambling has two sides of the coin. Restricting it to hotels, as they did in India, does not affect the development of Internet quality casinos, which bring in much more money, but also draw in much larger segments of the population with not always positive consequences.