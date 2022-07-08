10 NIGHTS IN PORT Winter wonders in Freo



Fremantle Festival: 10 Nights in Port is set to return this winter, bringing new talent, emerging artists and established acts to the port city for 10 nights and days.

Running from Thursday, August 11 until Sunday, August 21, program is packed with contemporary music, giant immersive projections, protest exhibitions, roaming performances and diverse cultural experiences.

Transforming the coast with screen projections of epic proportions, Frankensound’s Light Waves invites audiences to immerse themselves in a cinematic and sound display of natural wonders as dusk falls on the Festival’s opening night at Walyalup Koort.

For a unique cultural BBQ bingo night, Bindi Bindi Dreaming teams up with Famous Sharron to share Australia’s unique food and biodiversity in a mystery quiz and taste extravaganza through FABingo.

Thought provoking works will tell unique stories and focus on pathways forward, including an exhibition of screen protest works created by artists experiencing disability, Sam Kerr and Hugo Flavelle, showing different interpretations and experiences of accessibility, and inaccessibility.

Popular local music series Hidden Treasures will take over Fremantle Town Hall for two nights, while BLACKOUT will be a one-off multi-sensory electronic dance spectacular directed by Charley Caruso and Della Rae Morrison featuring First Nations artists.

Musical acts will also take to the streets with roaming performances in unexpected places through Mantle Music, as well as the celebration of young emerging musicians with Future Treasures.

Bringing together choirs from across Perth, Yedi Moort, meaning ‘song family,’ will be a choral performance led by Walyalup Kannajil Choir of popular hits sung in the Noongar language.

City of Fremantle’s Art and Culture Manager Kathryn Taylor said it’s a pleasure to welcome back amazing performers and introduce new names in 10 Nights in Port.

“We are so grateful for our many creative partners, artists and producers who are working with us to create this year’s festival. The program presents some golden favourites and new adventures, formed by creators and cultural leaders who have a passion to create a better world by using their knowledge and art forms to take us there,” she said.

Fremantle Festival: 10 Nights in Port will take place across Fremantle from Thursday, August 11 until Sunday, August 21, 2022. For more information visit 10nightsinport.com.au