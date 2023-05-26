“Win Big at Bambet Casino: Australia’s Home of Exciting Gaming!”

Bambet Casino Review

Established in 2021, Bambet Casino is operated by Hollycorn N.V., a prominent casino provider with more than 20 casinos under its belt. Rather than focusing on the quantity of sites, the operator ensures product quality at every site – including Bambet’s!

Australian players are welcome and can use Australian dollars as fiat currency along with many payment methods that accept it. What makes this all-around online casino truly stand out is the vast library of games available to play – giving you plenty of choices for your gaming pleasure!

With more than 20 releases, Hollycorn’s casinos have a devoted fan base that always drive in large numbers of players to their new locations. Now, let us dive into this Bambet Casino review and explore the details!

More information about the Bambet Company Customer service Security Gambling Prevention Name: Dama NV Live chat: – 24/7 Encryption: 384-bit SHA Deposit Limits: Possible Address: Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curacao Telephone: Unavailable Gambling Licence: Antillephone NV Curaçao Activity Restriction: Possible Parent company: Dama NV Email: support@casino.Bambet.com IT security: Cloudflare Inc. Self lock: Possible Licence number: 8048/JAZ2020-013 FAQs: Present RTP test: RNG certified Child protection: Present Online since 2021 Customer Service Languages: English and German Money Laundering Prevention: ID check Partner Organisations: Gambling Therapy, GamCare, Gamblers Anonymous

Registration at Bambet Casino

Joining the Bambet casino is straightforward and hassle-free, so you can begin gambling as soon as possible. To help make things easier for you, here’s a simple guide on how to get started:

Visit the casino website and click on the sign-up button. Fill in all your details as required, including a valid email address and phone number. Create a username and password that you’ll use to access your account. Read the terms and conditions, then click ‘submit’ to confirm your registration.

Once you’ve done this, you can now easily log into your Bambet Casino account via either the desktop or mobile platform – whichever is more convenient for you! You can also deposit funds at any time using one of the many payment methods available at Bambet Casino.

Bambet Casino Bonuses & Promo

Bambet Casino’s bonus package is incredibly appealing, offering new customers bonuses on three deposits and free spins in addition. Furthermore, loyal gamers can take advantage of reload bonuses and a range of tournaments where they have the opportunity to win cash or additional complimentary spins. Plus, with their comprehensive sportsbook featuring live betting – players will get plenty of bang for their buck! Sign up today and experience all that this online casino has to offer!

Our Bambet test uncovered an exciting VIP program! Players can receive amazing rewards like free spins, cash prizes, deposit bonuses or even a no deposit bonus. With each real money bet you make, you’ll accumulate points that will help boost your VIP status – the more often you play and wager with real money, the higher up in level of VIP status you go!

Welcome Bonus

Bambet Casino’s welcome bonus package is divided into three parts. For the first deposit, you’re eligible to receive up to 100% of your amount with a maximum bonus of 2500 Australian dollars and 200 free spins.

The second part awards 50% of your deposit with a max bonus of 1500 Australian dollars whereas the third instalment grants 75%, 1200 Australian dollars, and 50 additional gratis spins!

Consequently, the welcome package is divided into 3 stages with a maximum amount of 5200 Australian dollars + 250 Free Spins.

Bonuses for Regular Players

Thursday reloads are the only bonus regularly offered to regular players, and they can reward up to a whopping 150 Australian dollars! In addition, this amount will be 50% of your deposit. The wagering requirement is easy too – just x45. Sign up today for these amazing bonuses!

Rewards for Loyalty Programs

Bambet Casino offers a comprehensive loyalty program that encourages customer retention. With 10 distinct stages – NEWBIE, BEGINNER, AMATEUR, ADVENTURER, PRO, MASTER, EXPERT STAR – AllSTAR and ELITE – the rewards just keep on coming!

As one progresses to higher loyalty levels, one receives a variety of incentives. Elite players are bestowed with the best rewards: 15% Cashback + 125 FS (0.25€ denomination) that have x35 wager conditions on them. The Cashback is credited to your account within 24 hours following the day you lost it, while Free Spins arrive daily at 25 per day for five days – each valid for seven days!

Games

With a plethora of software providers powering most online casinos, Bambet Casino offers an extensive selection of games including poker/slot machines, live casino games, and table games. Slot machines and pokies take the lead in terms of quantity – surely making it one attractive destination for players who are fond of such options! Even more delightful is its inclusion of sports betting which isn’t seen at many other Hollycorn casinos out there.

From football and basketball to tennis, golf, boxing, MMA and beyond – you can bet on your favourite sports with ease. What’s more is that cyber sports such as League of Legends, DotA2 CS:GO, and Starcraft II Valorant Overwatch are now all available for betting too! With so many options at your fingertips, the only limit is your own imagination.

Pokies

Slot machines, or pokies as they are sometimes known, have become the most popular and well-known form of gaming in the casino industry. With so many different pokies available now it can be hard to decide which one is best for you – why not try a few out until you find what works? The sheer number of software providers that this particular casino has partnered with (over 40!) may make navigating through their library space daunting at first, but don’t worry; with time even new players will get used to it!

To make your gaming experience a little more enjoyable, we’ve carefully selected the best pokies/slots games at Bambet Casino. Check out our list below if you’re unsure of where to start!

Reactoonz 2;

The Juicy Drops;

Cupid;

Starburst;

Fire Joker;

Bambet Casino Slot Machines

With over 5,000 thrilling slots for you to choose from, this casino has something for everyone! Utilise the search function to find your favourite slot machine or try a popular option in the recommended section.

Bambet Casino Popular Games

On the casino site, you can conveniently filter through a selection of popular games. It’s difficult to determine exactly how frequently these specific titles are chosen by players; however, according to this section, it appears as though some fan favourites include slots such as:

15 Dragons Pearls;

Cash Vault;

Lion Gems;

Big Wild Buffalo.

According to our research, these slots do not appear on the list of the most popular slots in Australia. Unfortunately, we cannot validate Bambet Casino’s rating at this time.

Live Dealer Games

With Bambet, you can access a selection of top live casino games from at least three major providers. But wait – there’s more! You’ll be thrilled to find out that it doesn’t just stop there: Bambet also provides over ten dealers for these live dealer games! Through our assessment of this gambling provider, we discovered Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play Live, Ezugi, Lucky Streak and Vivo Gaming amongst the most popular suppliers included in the list.

When it comes to the Live Casino, you are truly blessed with options. Every single provider offers their most exciting games for your pleasure and enjoyment. There is a massive selection of live table games in various versions available, plus many thrilling game shows such as Deal or no Deal, Cash or Crash and Mega Wheel which promise an authentic atmosphere full of thrills! Come join Bambet now to experience great entertainment!

Casino Software

From the stalwart NetEnt to industry boys Big Time Gaming and Pragmatic Play, more than 40 international providers offer their services in the casino. Providers include BGaming, Big Time Gaming, Booming Games, Betsoft, Booongo, Platipus, Evolution, Ezugi, Lucky Streak, NetEnt, Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Spinomenal, Wazdan, Yggdrasil, Thunderkick, Red Tiger, Playson, ELK Studios, 1 ×2 Games, Amatic, ATMOSFERA, AvatarUX, Baddingo, Bangbanggames, Bbgames, Belatra and many more. With such an extensive range of quality products on hand, it’s no wonder so many are turning to this casino for all their gaming needs. Quality assurance is guaranteed, so you can be certain that all games are of the highest calibre. But don’t forget smaller software companies – they’re just as creative and cutting-edge in design as their larger counterparts!

Player Safety, Protection, and Technology

Registering with the regulatory authority Antillephone N.V Curaçao and obtaining an official EU licence entails abiding by strict safety regulations to safeguard players. Moreover, Bambet cooperates closely with organisations like GamCare that offer assistance in case of problem gambling behaviour, while also giving data protection paramount importance.

Cloudflare Inc. leverages state-of-the-art SSL encryption technology to guarantee the security of any sensitive data or payment info, prohibiting unauthorised access and providing a sense of ease for gamers. Bambet ensures that its website operates via a safe connection, allowing customers to confidently play with peace of mind knowing their safety is always taken care of.

Bambet Software Soft Swiss Software website www.softswiss.com Available casino payment methods Visa, Mastercard, MiFinity, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, CashtoCode, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bank Transfer, Pay via Bank Languages English and German Download size No download Casino mobile playable with Android, iPhone, iPad, and tablets Hardware requirements Not specified Requirements software Not specified Prerequisites Instant play Web browsers with HTML5

Customer Service

When we tested Bambet, we also looked at customer service. You can reach their staff 24/7 via live chat or email but sadly cannot contact them by phone. The quickest route to help is through their live chat option and you’ll be able to connect with friendly representatives in no time! Here’s how you can access Bambet customer service:

Live chat: available 24/7, registration not required;

Email and contact form response time: 1-2 days;

Telephone: not available.

Another exceptional experience we had while testing was when we sought out a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page. Here, it was very apparent that the operating company is well-versed in their field. Indeed, they had provided an extensive FAQ page with various sections dedicated to commonly asked questions where all answers were delivered precisely and accurately.

