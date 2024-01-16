Win! VaudeVillains Fringe World tickets

Sick of being painted “the bad guys” the shadows come alive and beckon you to come and play. Entwine, be seduced, and unravel the TRUTH of their stories. VaudeVillains examines the portrayal of villain and villainess characters through the ages linked to our cultures, our stories, and humanity.

Witness as we tear away the stigma, the shame, the preconceived notions, and often misunderstood portrayals of those being “Villainized” …and decide for yourself – are they evil or just misjudged?

Explore this as we take you on a journey through dance, theatre, cabaret, and circus performances showcasing things on the darker side of life. Are you ready? …to peak through the curtain, dance with the shadows, and witness the underbelly.

