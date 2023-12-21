Wild Joker Casino Review: Highlights & Features



The betting platform launched in 2018 and in the short time it has been in operation it has earned an excellent reputation. The doors of Wild Joker Casino are open to residents of Australia and Oceania who can set up an AUD gaming account.

There are no less than 1,000 games in the portfolio, and the catalogue is constantly updated. The official site is presented in English. You can deposit from 30 AUD using convenient payment systems: Visa, MasterCard, iPayDirect, Bitcoin, Neosurf. Register now and get a generous welcome bonus – 200% up to 4 000 AUD.

Important information about Wild Joker Casino

In just 5 years of operation Wild Joker has become a leader in iGaming, trusted by hundreds of thousands of Australian players. The collection includes the top developments of the renowned provider RealTime Gaming. This means that users can have no doubts about the fairness and transparency of the gaming process.

The site is owned by Endorphins PTE LTD, a Curaçao-licensed company that owns 20 other online platforms. It understands the needs of modern players, adding to its collection of entertainment in sought-after formats, from retro slots to accumulative jackpots and enhanced versions of arcade games.

📅 Year of foundation 2018 🌏 Region Australia 📜 Licence Curaçao 🎲 Types of games Roulette, slot machines, blackjack, poker, progressive jackpots, video poker, speciality games 📈 Average return on funds (RTP) 96% – 97.5% 🎁 Bonuses Welcome offers, freespins, cashback, reload bonuses, rewards for inviting friends 💳 Deposit methods iPayDirect, Neosurf, Visa, Bitcoin, MasterCard 💰 Minimum deposit 30 Australian dollars 🖥️ Software vendors RealTime Gaming 📞 Support Email, online chat, telephone

Rewards for new Wild Joker players

Wild Joker online casino welcomes you with a welcome offer “A Magic Welcome”. Participation in the promotion guarantees a successful start in the game: the initial deposit is increased by 200% up to 4 000 AUD.

Offering features:

Bonus for the first deposit. The deposit amount is increased by 200%. The promotion applies to deposits from 100 AUD.

Maximum reward. One player can receive a maximum of 4 000 AUD.

Promo code for activation. To join the promotion, you need to use the promo code WILDJOKER.

Wagering Conditions. The set wager is 60x. So before withdrawing the bonus, it must be wagered 60 times within 30 days.

How to Activate Bonus

To participate in the promo-action you need to use the promo code WILDJOKER, which is entered during registration in the ENTER CODE field. If you forget to activate it, you will not be able to claim the welcome bonus.

Wild Joker Casino Game Review

There are thousands of online entertainment from providers whose software has been recognised with prestigious awards: EGR Operator Awards, IGA Awards, Slotify Awards and Slots & Casinos Awards. For search there are convenient filters with sorting of slots by themes, prize options and other parameters.

Online Slots

There are more than 120 slot machines in the collection, which differ in game mechanics, number of reels, prize lines and additional options. Players can immerse themselves in the world of adventure, fantasy, historical plots, sports or fishing.

WildJoker Casino has a lot of progressive slots that promise big wins:

Treasures of Atlantis is an underwater adventure in search of a lost city;

Cosmic Fortune – gear up for a cosmic journey with exciting bonus rounds;

Golden Pharaoh’s Tomb is a journey to ancient Egypt with the possibility of big wins;

Jungle Quest – exploring the tropical jungle in search of lost treasure.

This category includes slots with 3, 5, 6 reels, as well as games with bonus rounds and accumulative jackpots.

Table Games

Fans of classics can enjoy different versions of roulette, blackjack, poker, dice, baccarat. Among them are such popular entertainments:

Royal Blackjack is a traditional blackjack game with the option of betting on the “perfect pair”;

Texas Hold’em is a successful combination of classic rules and additional bonuses;

Classic Baccarat is an unrivalled classic, a favourite of many Australian players.

Specialty Games

Wild Joker has specialised games for those looking for something new and different:

European Roulette Deluxe – European Roulette with improved graphics and additional features;

Mega Keno is a modern variation of the lottery game with big payouts;

Fish Catcher is an interactive marine-themed game;

Banana Jones is a video slot with a bonus round inspired by classic table games.

Poker and Video Poker

For poker fans, there is a wide selection of card games including:

Caribbean Adventure Poker is an exotic version of poker with a Caribbean flavour;

Texas Hold’em Elite – classic Hold’em for connoisseurs of traditions;

Tri Card Poker is a simplified version of the card game, ideal for beginners.

There are many games available in the video poker section with a wide range of bets: Deuces Wild Deluxe, Aces & Eights, Jacks or Higher.

Why Wild Joker Casino is Popular with Australians

Wild Joker is a favourite among Australian players due to a number of benefits:

Favourable bonuses. The marketing strategy is aimed at satisfying the needs of users. They are regularly offered promotions and bonuses that make the gaming process not only exciting, but also profitable.

Functional website. The online platform features excellent navigation and an intuitive interface. This provides easy access to all games and features, including user account and tech support.

Large selection of games. Wild Joker Casino offers an extensive catalogue of games from renowned provider RealTime Gaming. There are hundreds of machines, table games and specialised games for players with different tastes and preferences.

Wild Joker Casino holds a special place in the hearts of Australians, thanks to its wide range of games, excellent marketing programme, efficient support and convenient financial transactions. All of these factors combine to create an exceptional gaming experience that caters to both novice and experienced players.

